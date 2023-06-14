The urinal-washing-up video has caused shock and condemnation in China, with more than 50,000 angry comments left online at the time of writing. Photo: SCMP composite/Douyin
The urinal-washing-up video has caused shock and condemnation in China, with more than 50,000 angry comments left online at the time of writing. Photo: SCMP composite/Douyin
Trending in China
People & Culture /  Social Welfare

‘Treated like livestock’: kindergarten in China caught washing children’s plates in urinal suspended and probed after outcry

  • The mother, who took the video, said after witnessing the disturbing scene she instantly transferred her child to another kindergarten
  • Recently, a college in southeastern China has been in the headlines after a student found a mouse head in a dish served at the school’s canteen

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 11:13am, 14 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The urinal-washing-up video has caused shock and condemnation in China, with more than 50,000 angry comments left online at the time of writing. Photo: SCMP composite/Douyin
The urinal-washing-up video has caused shock and condemnation in China, with more than 50,000 angry comments left online at the time of writing. Photo: SCMP composite/Douyin
READ FULL ARTICLE