The urinal-washing-up video has caused shock and condemnation in China, with more than 50,000 angry comments left online at the time of writing. Photo: SCMP composite/Douyin
‘Treated like livestock’: kindergarten in China caught washing children’s plates in urinal suspended and probed after outcry
- The mother, who took the video, said after witnessing the disturbing scene she instantly transferred her child to another kindergarten
- Recently, a college in southeastern China has been in the headlines after a student found a mouse head in a dish served at the school’s canteen
