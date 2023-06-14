The dispute wound up in a local court which ordered the dead ex-husband’s parents to give US$28,000 from the accident payout to Zhang, who would keep it on behalf of her daughter. Photo: SCMP composite
Woman in China bans daughter from attending ex-husband’s funeral but demands part of US$133,000 death payout from ex-in-laws

  • The woman told her former in-laws their granddaughter could not go to her father’s funeral because of too much homework
  • Later, she appeared on their doorstep with her daughter demanding money when she heard they received a payout for their son’s death

Liya Su in Shanghai

Updated: 2:12pm, 14 Jun, 2023

