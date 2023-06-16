There has been a wave of anger on mainland social media over a teacher who physically punished a female student so badly she was left with severe bruises on both arms. Photo: SCMP composite/Jimu News
‘Moral bankruptcy under the sun’: Chinese parents who praised schoolteacher fired for severe physical punishment of student slammed online

  • Teacher punished student to such an extent that she suffered serious bruising to her arms
  • While victim’s parents were furious, others whose children were under care of same teacher, offered educator appreciation not condemnation

Yating Yang
Yating Yang in Beijing

Updated: 2:00pm, 16 Jun, 2023

