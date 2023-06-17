A 79-year-old woman in China who hitchhiked to the home she previously shared with her late husband has touched hearts on mainland social media. Bailu Video reported that the unidentified woman from Jiangsu province in eastern China left her current residence and hailed a car whose driver agreed to take her to the home she used to share with her husband before his death five months ago. A video posted online with the story showed the woman walking towards the car while it is stopped at a red traffic light before she tapped on the window and talked with the driver. The driver, a man surnamed Zhu, said that the elderly woman asked him if he could give her a ride and told him she could not get a taxi or ride-hailing car. Zhu agreed and asked her where she wanted to go. “I want to go to my old family home,” the woman told Zhu. Zhu then realised he knew of the woman and remembered she had lived at the address she gave for many years with her husband before his death. Following his death, she had moved out and had not returned to their former home. Zhu said when he drove past the woman, he thought her behaviour was strange and looked back in concern to see if she needed help. “She tapped my car windows one by one,” Zhu said. Zhu was worried she might need help but hesitated for a moment, fearing it might be a scam. Then he remembered his in-car camera for recording traffic incidents and, feeling reassured, decided to help. “I can’t give up on doing good just because I’m scared,” Zhu said. After driving a few kilometres, they arrived at the woman’s former home. When she exited the car, she gave Zhu a slice of watermelon in gratitude and said goodbye. Zhu gave her his phone number and told her that she could call him whenever she wanted to go to visit her old home. The story has trended on mainland social media. One person said: “It’s a heart-rending story, but also heartwarming.” Another person commented: “The woman must miss her late husband very much.”