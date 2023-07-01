A feuding couple in China who had each other committed to psychiatric hospitals after trading accusations of false imprisonment have shocked mainland social media. The wife, identified in media reports as Qu Yan, and her husband as Yuan Qiang, are both from Shanxi province in northern China and separately spent short periods in care facilities last year and this year but have since been released, Dingduan News reported. “She kept me locked up in a mental health hospital for 80 days,” Yuan told Dingduan News. Yuan, who co-owned a company with Qu, claimed that having him committed was part of a deliberate plan by his wife. He said that after they began fighting regularly in 2021, Qu frequently told him he was emotionally unstable and needed psychiatric treatment. Despite their disagreements, Yuan said he trusted Qu and went to a number of local hospitals and obtained multiple medical certificates showing he had been diagnosed with clinical depression. Yuan said things escalated dramatically on the afternoon of October 10, 2022, when five men grabbed him as he was leaving his office, dragged him into a car and took him to the Xian Mental Health Center, where he was forced into a hospital gown and committed against his will. “An hour later, I saw my wife in the ward, and I suddenly understood that this was her plan,” Yuan said. In the following 80 days, Yuan was forced to undergo treatment and was not allowed to see anyone apart from Qu and her friends. At the start of this year, Yuan was released with a medical certificate statinghe was not mentally ill. In February, Qu was committed to a psychiatric hospital in a manner similar to Yuan’s experience. Yuan had convinced the hospital that his wife was mentally ill by showing them videos of his wife smashing things which resulted in her being diagnosed with schizophrenia. Three days after Qu was committed, her family tracked her down and subsequently secured her release. After leaving the hospital, she tried to report the matter to the police, claiming Yuan had her wrongly committed in an act of revenge, but the police said there was insufficient evidence for an investigation. When the local health commission investigated the cases, they discovered that the two mental health hospitals had not breached any legal requirements for diagnosing and committing psychiatric patients. The news report did not mention if there had been any further legal action since by either Yuan or Qu. The story has prompted a discussion about mental health and relationships on social media. One person said: “Oh my God, this is such a scary story.” Another asked: “If I was sent to a mental health hospital, how would I prove I don’t have a mental illness?” Stories about warring couples regularly trend on mainland social media. In April this year, a man in Shanghai caused outrage in China after criticising his wife for complaining to a restaurant about the poor quality of a noodle dish and filming her during a fight afterwards, which he claimed showed her having an emotional breakdown.