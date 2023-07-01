China’s child protection laws have come under scrutiny online after a video emerged of a small boy jumping from the fifth floor of a building to escape his abusive mother. Photo: SCMP composite/Douyin
‘Stop hitting him’: China’s child protection laws under scrutiny after boy jumps 5 floors to flee mother who was beating him with a stick
- Terrified boy suffers several bone fractures after leaping from top of air-conditioning unit as his mother hit him with a stick
- Incident, and the authorities reaction to it, stokes fury online and highlights shortcomings in China’s laws on protecting minors
