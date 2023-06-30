A man in China who abandoned his son after his child was diagnosed with cancer and then sought to claim him back after he was cured has had his legal claim rejected by a court. The legal ruling has been met with widespread praise on Chinese social media, reported local news site Our Jiangsu. The father, surnamed Xu, also divorced his son’s mother after their then-four-year-old son was diagnosed with cancer. The boy’s mother then assumed responsibility for raising their son as a single parent while organising his medical treatment. However, when their son recovered from his cancer a few years later, Xu reappeared in their lives and announced he wanted to take full custody of the boy. Xu argued that his ex-wife, who had remarried and had another child, could not provide adequate care for their son due to limited financial resources. Despite the boy’s wish to stay with his mother, the father filed a lawsuit demanding he be awarded sole custody. However, a court ruled that the parents’ moral and emotional characters, and the child’s wishes, had to be considered when evaluating what is in the best interest of a minor’s healthy development and rejected Xu’s petition. The decision has sparked widespread praise for the court and significant anger towards the father on mainland social media. One person said: “The man just wanted to pick peaches easily, reaping the benefits of a healthy son. However, the court decided he lacked morality and did not deserve to have his son. Well judged!” Another person said: “He initially despised the child for being a financial burden, but after getting divorced and probably unable to find a partner, he started thinking about being childless and wanted the boy back.” A third person agreed, saying: “His change isn’t driven by love for the son or what’s best for the child, it is simply a desire for financial security in his old age!” “Even if the cancer is cured, there is still a chance of recurrence. So, if by any chance it does recur, don’t you think this father would just casually abandon his son again?” another person commented. In a similar case in 2019, a seven-year-old boy in central China was abandoned by his father after being diagnosed with leukaemia. The man blamed the boy’s mother after doctors revealed she had a genetic mutation that could cause leukaemia, reported the Beijing Youth Daily. The mother later turned to crowdfunding to pay for the boy’s treatment after the father refused to help, claiming his new girlfriend was pregnant and that he could not afford to help pay his son’s medical bills.