“Children have the right to go to school, if no opportunities are provided, I will have to create them,” says Chen. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
‘No flowers, peaches or plums’: mother in China who quit job, sold home to set up special school for autistic son now helps hundreds

  • Chinese mother could not find a school for her autistic son so she quit her job and started one herself
  • Following a difficult start during which she had to sell property to survive, the school has thrived

Yating Yang
Yating Yang

Updated: 6:00pm, 15 Jul, 2023

