Parlour owner says she has already tattooed some patients and had more than 40 consultations after her post offering the service went viral. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
‘More reliable’: tattoo parlour in China offers to ink contact details on Alzheimer’s sufferers for free to replace help cards

  • Tattoo parlour owner says all her shops will offer service free of charge to people with Alzheimer’s
  • She says tattoos are ‘more reliable’ than the help cards and medical ID bracelets which are easily lost by confused sufferers

Fran Lu in Beijing

Updated: 2:15pm, 16 Jul, 2023

