A local media report said the boy had seen his grandparents working hard to make ends meet, which gave him the idea of trying to help out financially. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
‘Salute you’: lost boy, 5, in China sneaks out at night to collect plastic bottles for cash to help grandparents rescued by police, praised online
- After collecting six bottles in an hour, the boy became lost and was found by a passer-by who called the police
- Surveillance from police station shows boy saluting and thanking officers
