Outbursts by parents over their children’s schoolwork have become so common in China there is a term now being used, “Fear of Tutoring Syndrome”. Photo: SCMP composite/ifeng
Outbursts by parents over their children’s schoolwork have become so common in China there is a term now being used, “Fear of Tutoring Syndrome”. Photo: SCMP composite/ifeng
Trending in China
People & Culture /  Social Welfare

Mother’s violent meltdown over son’s homework, repeatedly slapping him, screaming, kicking furniture, symptomatic of ‘pressure to excel’ in China

  • Mother seen standing over boy seated at desk and repeatedly slaps him as he tries to ward off blows
  • Many mainland parents express similar frustrations caused by high demands China’s education system places on students

Yating Yang
Yating Yang in Beijing

Updated: 6:00pm, 2 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Outbursts by parents over their children’s schoolwork have become so common in China there is a term now being used, “Fear of Tutoring Syndrome”. Photo: SCMP composite/ifeng
Outbursts by parents over their children’s schoolwork have become so common in China there is a term now being used, “Fear of Tutoring Syndrome”. Photo: SCMP composite/ifeng
READ FULL ARTICLE