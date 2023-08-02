Outbursts by parents over their children’s schoolwork have become so common in China there is a term now being used, “Fear of Tutoring Syndrome”. Photo: SCMP composite/ifeng
Mother’s violent meltdown over son’s homework, repeatedly slapping him, screaming, kicking furniture, symptomatic of ‘pressure to excel’ in China
- Mother seen standing over boy seated at desk and repeatedly slaps him as he tries to ward off blows
- Many mainland parents express similar frustrations caused by high demands China’s education system places on students
