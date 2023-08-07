“Why should I give that money to the owner? Why should I help pay off their mortgage?”, says one “bedmate”. Photo: SCMP composite
“Why should I give that money to the owner? Why should I help pay off their mortgage?”, says one “bedmate”. Photo: SCMP composite
Trending in China
People & Culture /  Social Welfare

Strange bedfellows: China’s youth share beds with strangers to cover rent in big cities as living costs and unemployment bite

  • Report finds more than 80 per cent of young people want to keep rent below 30 per cent of salary
  • ‘Bedmates’ often have rules like: no snoring, sleepwalking, or inviting romantic guests into shared space

Yating Yang
Yating Yang in Beijing

Updated: 6:00pm, 7 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
“Why should I give that money to the owner? Why should I help pay off their mortgage?”, says one “bedmate”. Photo: SCMP composite
“Why should I give that money to the owner? Why should I help pay off their mortgage?”, says one “bedmate”. Photo: SCMP composite
READ FULL ARTICLE