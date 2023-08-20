Most schools in China retain a rigid view that students must attend a reputable university to get a good job if they are to have any hope of a decent future. Photo: Shutterstock
Studying machines: China secondary schools impose ‘don’t look up’ rule in class to stop distractions and improve study

  • Intense competition means schools in China are seeking ways to force better performance from students to secure top results
  • Some schools get teachers to spy on classes with eye-peeping holes to check if students are sleeping or playing with pens

Yating Yang
Yating Yang in Beijing

Updated: 6:00pm, 20 Aug, 2023

