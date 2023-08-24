Many young workers in China are taking the opportunity of their resignation from a job to tell managers and colleagues exactly what they think of them. Photo: SCMP composite
Young people in China throw celebratory ‘job-quitting’ parties as long hours, low pay and bullying take toll

  • Most common reasons for leaving are toxic work environments, unrealistic targets and poor work-life balance
  • Phenomenon stirs debate on mainland social media , where it is seen as extension of lying-flat craze of recent years

Liya Su
Liya Su in Shanghai

Updated: 6:00pm, 24 Aug, 2023

