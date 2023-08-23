The woman’s survival story went viral when the Zhejiang provincial government promoted it online for China’s Doctors Day on August 19. Photo: SCMP composite/Douyin
Life of diner in China saved by doctor in same restaurant who spots symptoms of brain tumour and intervenes
- Neurosurgeon in noodle shop notices fellow diner’s abnormal appearance and makes on-the-spot diagnosis
- Woman says intervention of meal-eating medic saved her life as online observers praise brain surgeon’s actions
The woman’s survival story went viral when the Zhejiang provincial government promoted it online for China’s Doctors Day on August 19. Photo: SCMP composite/Douyin