The woman’s survival story went viral when the Zhejiang provincial government promoted it online for China’s Doctors Day on August 19. Photo: SCMP composite/Douyin
The woman’s survival story went viral when the Zhejiang provincial government promoted it online for China’s Doctors Day on August 19. Photo: SCMP composite/Douyin
Trending in China
People & Culture /  Social Welfare

Life of diner in China saved by doctor in same restaurant who spots symptoms of brain tumour and intervenes

  • Neurosurgeon in noodle shop notices fellow diner’s abnormal appearance and makes on-the-spot diagnosis
  • Woman says intervention of meal-eating medic saved her life as online observers praise brain surgeon’s actions

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 2:00pm, 23 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The woman’s survival story went viral when the Zhejiang provincial government promoted it online for China’s Doctors Day on August 19. Photo: SCMP composite/Douyin
The woman’s survival story went viral when the Zhejiang provincial government promoted it online for China’s Doctors Day on August 19. Photo: SCMP composite/Douyin
READ FULL ARTICLE