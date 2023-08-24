Traditional Chinese medicine believes that everything we do has consequences for our qi and blood, the components that make up life’s vital energy. Photo: SCMP composite
Chinese wisdom: tips for a good night’s sleep inspired by traditional medicine trend on mainland social media
- Traditional Chinese medicine believes everything we do has consequences for qi and blood, the essence of our life energy
- Take a look at six tips currently trending on mainland social media which will help keep these two key components of life in balance
