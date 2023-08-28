The violent incident happened in March 2020 when a drunken Zhao violently beat Yang during an argument. A family member, surnamed An, took Yang into a bedroom to try and keep her safe.

Zhao looked after Yang while she recovered from the injuries caused by his attack and paid her medical bills of 400,000 yuan (US$55,000), Jiupai News reported.

The 37-year-old man, surnamed Zhao, from the Inner Mongolia autonomous region in northern China, was also shown leniency because his wife, surnamed Yang, reportedly forgave him.

A decision not to prosecute a drunk and violent man in China who forced his terrified wife to jump out of a window during a sustained assault because he showed “remorse” has shocked millions on mainland social media.

Zhao followed the pair into the bedroom and continued attacking Yang, at which point An managed to push him out of the bedroom and lock the door.

The attack left Yang with serious head injuries which required medical care costing US$55,000. Photo: Shutterstock

Zhao continued screaming while trying to break down the door, forcing a terrified Yang to jump from a window, fall to the ground and suffer serious head injuries.

Advertisement

Zhao then entered the bedroom and jumped from the window after Yang but was uninjured. He then called for help to take her to a hospital.

Yang needed two operations for her injuries, which cost 400,000 yuan.

Zhao, who is unemployed, reportedly went out of his way to raise the funds to cover her bills while caring for her during her recovery.

Yang told the local prosecutor’s office that she had forgiven Zhao, that they were back living together again and asked for leniency on his behalf.

Advertisement

The local prosecutor’s office described the crime as not serious and added that because of the remorse Zhao had shown they had decided not to proceed with the prosecution.

According to the All-China Women’s Federation, about 30 per cent of married women had suffered domestic violence by the end of 2019. Photo: Shutterstock

Zhao has a violent criminal history. In 2009, he was sentenced to four years in jail for wounding with intent during a traffic incident.

Advertisement

The Weibo news post of the story had attracted 2.53 million views and 3,481 comments at the time of writing.

One person said: “This is a horror story!His violence forced her to jump out of the window.”

“Oh my God! How can she continue to share life with such a husband?” another online observer asked.

Advertisement

Domestic violence incidents routinely make headlines in China.

In July last year, an associate professor in southern China was banned from teaching after the school investigated allegations by his wife that he beat her at least 1,000 times over seven years, including when she was pregnant.

In June last year, police in eastern China investigated a man suspected of beating his girlfriend, who was seven months pregnant, allegedly causing a miscarriage.

Advertisement

According to the All-China Women’s Federation, by the end of 2019, about 30 per cent of married women had suffered domestic violence. However, on average, they only call the police after at least 35 instances of abuse.