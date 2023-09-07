‘If you divorce dad, I’ll live with you’: online sympathy for trauma-hit China girl, 9, who writes heartbreaking note to abused mother
The heartbreaking story of a nine-year-old girl in China who left her mother a note urging her to divorce her abusive father has trended on mainland social media.
Dazhong News reported that the unidentified mother, from Sichuan province in southwestern China, allegedly faced domestic violence by her husband in the early hours of August 31.
Surveillance footage showed the girl’s father pushing his wife against a wall and beating her. The woman covered her head with one hand while sitting on the floor as her husband kept shouting at her.
After he left the scene, the little girl held her mother in her arms.
The violent attack happened when the mother returned home from work and discovered her husband had not done any housework or looked after their two children while she was out.
The man played cards and other games when she tried to talk to him and things became heated before he turned violent.
The report did not reveal the seriousness of the mother’s injuries other than she suffered a head injury.
Despite her ordeal, she managed to go to work the next day and it was on her arrival home that she was surprised to find a written note from her daughter.
“If you want to divorce dad, I will live with you. But if you worry about my younger brother, you can put me in the custody of dad,” the daughter wrote in the heartbreaking note.
She added that her mother could end her marriage if she wished.
“Don’t sacrifice your feelings,” the daughter’s note said.
In the last sentence, the daughter reminded her mother about locking the door.
After reading the note, the overwhelmed mother broke down in tears.
At the time of writing, a Weibo news post of the story had received more than 11 million views and 9,761 comments.
One online observer said: “How thoughtful is the little girl!”
“I think the damages caused by domestic violence are much worse than divorce,” added another.
Stories about domestic violence often cause outrage in China.
Three months ago, police in southwestern China arrested a man accused of a savage attack on his 29-year-old wife that left her needing to wear a colostomy bag for the rest of her life.
In June 2022, a woman who was seven months pregnant revealed that her boyfriend regularly assaulted her, shocking mainland social media.