The heartbreaking story of a nine-year-old girl in China who left her mother a note urging her to divorce her abusive father has trended on mainland social media.

Dazhong News reported that the unidentified mother, from Sichuan province in southwestern China, allegedly faced domestic violence by her husband in the early hours of August 31.

Surveillance footage showed the girl’s father pushing his wife against a wall and beating her. The woman covered her head with one hand while sitting on the floor as her husband kept shouting at her.

After he left the scene, the little girl held her mother in her arms.

After the father’s assault ended, the woman’s daughter came to hug and comfort her. leaving her the note the next day. Photo: Weibo

The violent attack happened when the mother returned home from work and discovered her husband had not done any housework or looked after their two children while she was out.