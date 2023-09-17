A divorced couple filmed fighting over their son while he cries in distress outside a primary school in China has trended on mainland social media and ignited a debate on parenting.

The 15-second video, taken on September 8, showed a woman tightly hugging a young boy with a school bag on his back as she struggles with the boy’s father who tries to pull them apart.

The fight happened in front of a primary school gate in southeastern China’s Jiangxi province during after-school pickup and was witnessed by other parents collecting their children, reported Dawanqu Video.

The couple fight over their son in the video as other parents collecting their children from school look on. Photo: Douyin

“Get out of here. Don’t disturb us two. You go live your own life,” the man yelled at the woman.