A little girl in China who tried to stop incessant lecturing from her mother by insisting that home is a place for love has touched many people on mainland social media.

The mother, nicknamed Xixibei, has a Douyin account with 1.46 million followers and is from Heilongjiang province in northeastern China.

A video she shared on the platform about her three-year-old daughter, Haipi, and her sweet response during a dispute between the pair has attracted 125,000 comments.

In the viral video, Haipi can be seen standing against a wall, while in conversation with her mother.

Little Haipi, above, was none too happy about her mother’s constant nagging. Photo: Douyin

“Are we still friends?” Xixibei asks her daughter.