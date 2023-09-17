‘Home is a place for love’: cute Chinese toddler melts lecturing mother’s heart with dispute-ending retort that delights social media
- Smart toddler suggests mother could mend her contrary ways by giving her delicious food treats
- Little girl ends argument over parental nagging with cute line hinting at hypocrisy which elicits big hug from her mother
A little girl in China who tried to stop incessant lecturing from her mother by insisting that home is a place for love has touched many people on mainland social media.
The mother, nicknamed Xixibei, has a Douyin account with 1.46 million followers and is from Heilongjiang province in northeastern China.
A video she shared on the platform about her three-year-old daughter, Haipi, and her sweet response during a dispute between the pair has attracted 125,000 comments.
In the viral video, Haipi can be seen standing against a wall, while in conversation with her mother.
“Are we still friends?” Xixibei asks her daughter.
“You already put me up against the wall, how can we be friends?” Haipi responds.
Instead of answering this question, Xixibei asked Haipi whether she could make a compromise.
A discussion then ensues between the two about how they have similar stubborn personalities during which the toddler brings up the amount of nagging she has to endure from her mother.
At one point the child suggests her mother could make her behave and mend her contrary ways by giving her delicious food treats. This suggestion is rejected.
But the toddler hits back with a killer response: “It mainly works. Doesn’t my father comfort you like that?” she asks, adding: “Home is not a place for reasoning, but rather a place for love. Haven’t you said that before?”
This melted the mother’s heart and she hugged her little girl.
Her heart was not the only one, many people online have been captivated by the story.
One said: “How come the girl is so sweet? My heart has melted.”
“Love really can make the world a better place,” said another.
Stories about cute children do well in the mainland media.
Late last month, a video of a three-year-old girl in northern China who offered special help to her tofu-selling grandfather by bowing to customers and saying: “Welcome again next time,” went viral.
In March, another three-year-old girl from the same part of China who helped serve customers at her parents’ convenience store offered advice to a male customer about women’s sanitary products, delighting people online.