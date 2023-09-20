The Henan sperm bank is one of 27 across the mainland that helps couples who cannot conceive or are affected by hereditary diseases.

The contest aims to find both the man with highest sperm count and the most vigorous sperm, according to Jiupai News.

As an added bonus, the Henan Provincial Human Sperm Bank in central China has also invited students in the provincial capital of Zhengzhou to take part in a competition.

A sperm bank in China has offered university students a cash-for-semen deal as the country grapples with the problem of falling birth rates.

Several other sperm banks have held similar contests targeting university students, offering thousands of yuan (several hundred US dollars) to encourage donations.

Workers at one of 27 sperm banks across China. Some banks are coming up with unusual strategies to boost donations. Photo: Getty Images

An unidentified official from the Henan sperm bank said they hoped more university students would donate since the quality of their sperm was better than that of the general public, the report said.

The initiative, announced on September 10, was launched because of concerns about declining sperm quality across the country, which has been cited as a factor in China’s falling birth rate.

“Due to environmental pollution and work pressure, the overall sperm quality has deteriorated. This has led to infertility in a number of married couples, bringing disharmony to their families and society,” the Henan sperm bank said on Weibo.

“Like blood, sperm donation is a humanitarian activity. It can bring good news to infertile couples. Therefore, we call on university students to donate sperm to make a contribution to society,” it said.

Participants in the Zhengzhou competition will get 200 yuan (US$27) each time they donate to compensate them for transportation fares and other costs.

They are expected to donate between eight and 20 times over a two-month period. Those who reach 20 donations will receive an additional award of 2,100 yuan.

Participants will also receive a professional fertility assessment when the competition ends.

The contest will select two winners, one for the highest sperm count and one with the most vigorous sperm.

Experts say sperm from university students is of a higher quality than that from the general population. Photo: Shutterstock

According to the organisers, data about the winners and an analysis of the competition will be released to the public in a way that protects the anonymity of participants.

“The daily quota for taking semen is limited. Sometimes the quota is full, so we suggest the public make appointments in advance,” an official was quoted as saying.

According to Chinese law, children born through assisted reproductive technology using donor sperm do not have any legal ties to their donors.

Sperm donors are not obligated to raise the children, nor do they have guardianship over them.