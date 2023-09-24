A 59-year-old woman in central China who gave birth to twin daughters with the help of IVF technology has ignited a heated online discussion about older couples with adult children who decide to have more babies.

The twin girls were born in Yichang in Hubei province this month and their mother will turn 60 in two months, Jiupai News reported.

The woman, surnamed Wang, and her husband have an adult son living in Beijing who has a daughter of his own.

Wang said she and her husband are wealthy retirees and they sought assisted reproduction treatment, which cost more than 100,000 yuan (US$13,700), because they thought their home was like an “empty nest” and “cold and lifeless”.

Photo: Douyin

Wang said her son’s family only visits once or twice a year.