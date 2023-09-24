“Literature lets me know disability is not an obstacle to dreaming freely. Literature is the morning sun and spring breeze,” Zhang typed in the memo on his phone.

He cannot stand, use his hands, or speak clearly, but he has learned Chinese characters and written nearly 1,000 poems using his nose and chin over the past nine years, Xinhua News reported on September 15.

Zhang Jiubin, 34, from a village in eastern China’s Shandong province, was diagnosed with severe cerebral palsy when he was three months old.

A disabled Chinese man uses his nose and chin to type on a computer and smartphone to create hundreds of beautiful poems, touching the hearts of many online.

His father, 67-year-old Zhang Yonggui, said his son began studying how to read at the age of 13, with a Chinese pinyin wall chart and a dictionary.

The disabled man used his nose and chin to turn the pages of dictionaries and books and to type on a phone with a physical keyboard. Two dictionaries and a phone, which was replaced by a smartphone in recent years, were worn out with Zhang’s hard work, and they are dearly kept by his father.

Zhang cannot use his hands or speak clearly but he has learned Chinese characters and written nearly 1,000 poems using his nose and chin over the past nine years. Photo: qq.com

In a video interview with Chinese media outlet Fengmian News in 2020, Zhang proudly said he had earned 5,000 yuan (US$685) by publishing his poems.

Advertisement

Every day Zhang senior carries his son to a wheelchair with a writing table, custom-made for him and donated by the local Disabled Persons Federation, and gives him a fully-charged phone and computer.

“I try not to make noise while keeping him company,” he said. “I don’t understand literature, but I know the mountains and waters other people wrote have given him hope.”

Zhang senior said his son has never been able to say “Dad” clearly, but he has said it in his poems. “The most prolonged utterance in my life is to tell you: I love you, my father,” the disabled man wrote.

“I try not to make noise while keeping him company,” Zhang senior said. Photo: qq.com

Mainland social media was moved by the strong-willed poet and the deep attachment between father and son.

“The father has a great heart and the son has great poems,” said an online observer.

Advertisement

“A vivid example of how literature gives people power,” said another.

“He is physically disabled but spiritually strong. I respect him,” a third said on Weibo.