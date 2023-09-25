A 29-year-old Chinese food delivery driver has melted hearts after local media circulated a video of him taking his wife and baby son on his rounds after she was diagnosed with depression.

In a video report by Sina News, the driver, nicknamed Wuzi, is shown with his months-old son strapped to his chest as he puts a helmet on his wife, who is sitting on his motorbike, before setting off on a delivery.

Wuzi, from Jiangxi province in southeastern China, has 120,000 followers on the social media platform Douyin but his popularity soared after the report, with the internet community delighted by the sight of him running with the baby to deliver food to his customers.

Wuzi is seen with his infant son strapped to his chest as he fixes his wife’s clothes before setting off on a delivery with them. Photo: Weibo

People were also moved by Wuzi’s struggles as the family’s sole breadwinner and caregiver, which began late last year after the baby’s birth. Around the same time his wife was conned out of 80,000 yuan (US$11,000) during an online job search to try and ease the financial burden.