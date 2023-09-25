‘Good husband and dad’: China delivery driver shows remarkable care for depressed wife, brings her and baby son to work, earning online praise
- After giving birth, his wife was conned out of US$11,000 during online job search which led to her depression
- Among 28 videos on his Douyin account, Wuzi is seen feeding his wife, bathing his son and spending time with them outdoors
A 29-year-old Chinese food delivery driver has melted hearts after local media circulated a video of him taking his wife and baby son on his rounds after she was diagnosed with depression.
In a video report by Sina News, the driver, nicknamed Wuzi, is shown with his months-old son strapped to his chest as he puts a helmet on his wife, who is sitting on his motorbike, before setting off on a delivery.
Wuzi, from Jiangxi province in southeastern China, has 120,000 followers on the social media platform Douyin but his popularity soared after the report, with the internet community delighted by the sight of him running with the baby to deliver food to his customers.
People were also moved by Wuzi’s struggles as the family’s sole breadwinner and caregiver, which began late last year after the baby’s birth. Around the same time his wife was conned out of 80,000 yuan (US$11,000) during an online job search to try and ease the financial burden.
The heavy blow left Wuzi’s wife with depression, and with his parents-in-law unable to help because of their own work commitments, he had to find a way to nurse his wife back to health and feed the family.
Wuzi’s mother was diagnosed with schizophrenia when he was 12 and his father died in 2020.
At the start of this year, Wuzi was determined to get a job as a food delivery driver so that he could keep his wife company while he was working.
Among the 28 videos he has posted on his Douyin account, he can also be seen feeding his wife, bathing his son and spending time with the family outdoors.
Despite his tough lifestyle, Wuzi maintains a strong and positive attitude.
“No matter how hard my life is, I won’t give up on anyone I love,” he said in a video posted last week.
The story has touched many online, with one person who said: “He is a good husband and dad. Hope his wife can get better soon.”
Another commenter wrote: “His life is so difficult.”
Wuzi is not the first courier to melt mainland hearts.
Three months ago, a heroic food delivery driver in eastern China who saved a drowning woman earned praise and admiration for his humble attitude after the incident.
And in May, the online community was delighted by a sweet friendship that developed between a restaurant owner in southern China and a little girl who accompanied her father to work.