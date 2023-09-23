He promised his parents that he would catch up on missed schoolwork after he returned and said he had hidden his phone at home. His parents called the police the next morning.

“Dear dad and mum, I am going out for a few days (at most three) to experience the hardship of the outside world and learn the difficulty of life,” the unidentified boy wrote in the letter.

The 11-year-old from Shanghai ran away from home after arguing with his parents about homework. He left a note before fleeing in the middle of the night, Chinese media reported on September 20.

A runaway boy in China sparked debate about the academic pressures facing children after his goodbye note to his parents went viral on mainland social media.

According to public video surveillance footage, the boy carried a bedsheet while taking the subway. He ended up at a shopping mall, where police officers found him the day after he ran away.

A police officer, surnamed Wu, said the boy left home after arguing with his parents over homework.

The boy’s note amused many on social media.

“He is quite a brave and independent-minded boy,” said one person on Weibo.

“‘At most three days’ – he had such strong self-control, even when running away from home,” said a commenter on Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok.

The boy thanked police officers who found him in a shopping mall before leaving with his parents. Photo: Weibo

However, others saw the incident as a sign of the stress Chinese children are under to excel in school.

“Kids now only have a mountain of homework and nowhere to have fun,” another said on Douyin.

“These kids have it worse than we did – not allowed to play outside after school with tons of tasks from their parents, and can’t even rest during weekends. What kid doesn’t want to be free like a bird?” yet another commenter said.

This is not the first time a child in China has made the news for running away from home after fighting with parents.

In April, an 11-year-old boy from the eastern province of Zhejiang rode a bicycle for 22 hours, travelling 130km (81 miles), in an attempt to reach his grandmother’s home so he could complain about his mother after a fight.

He was found exhausted in an expressway tunnel by passers-by who notified the police.

Last month, two 13-year-old boys from eastern China’s Jiangsu province ran away from home together – apparently because they were too afraid to tell their parents they had not finished their summer homework.

They travelled 680km by coach across four provinces. After six days, their parents finally tracked them down with the help of the police.

The boys told the police they had slept in parks at night and carried pocket money they had saved.

While some joked that the boys should write about their trips for budget travel, others said their parents should reflect on their education methods and put less pressure on their children to compete.