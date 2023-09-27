A video taken at the end of 2021 showed Li happily smiling and performing a simple dance in a hospital corridor while receiving an intravenous drip.

The couple has two young sons who attend a kindergarten in their hometown of Shiyan in central China’s Hubei province, where they are being looked after by their grandparents.

Since then, her husband, Zhang Junjie, also in his 30s, has shut down his small store to focus on caring for her. He has also opened an account on Douyin to share posts about the couple’s day-to-day life, and has been selling products on the platform to try to earn money to help pay for his wife’s medical bills, the report said.

The wife, Li Juan, was diagnosed with late-stage lung cancer in August 2021 when she was 33 years old, the Yangtze Evening Post reported.

A man in China has touched millions of people on social media by taking care of his wife around the clock since she was diagnosed with cancer two years ago.

“We hope to maintain a positive attitude to face the difficulties in our lives. We also hope to encourage other patients to be strong,” Zhang was quoted as saying in the report.

Zhang’s Douyin account, named “A husband born in the 1990s supporting his wife in her battle against cancer”, has amassed 220,000 followers and received more than 3.4 million likes over the past two years.

“From these video clips, I know that when I was in a coma, vomiting or could hardly move in bed, my husband did many things for me, such as washing my clothes, washing me with a wet towel, getting up at 6am to make breakfast for me, and frequently emptying and cleaning the urine basin I use,” Li told the newspaper.

In April this year, Li’s condition worsened as tumour cells spread to her brain. She spent most of the time unconscious and her vital signs were weak.

Desperate, Zhang inquired at several big hospitals, but they all told him there was nothing they could do to help.

Then, a person who had been following the couple online suggested that they check with a hospital in Nanjing which had a team that specialised in treating brain diseases like cancer. Zhang rushed his wife to Nanjing.

“I am praying for the best. This is our last chance,” he remarked in a video clip as he sent Li to the hospital.

“If we win, I will take you home; if we lose, let’s meet in the next life,” he said.

Miraculously, after two rounds of treatment, tests this month revealed that all of the tumour cells had vanished from Li’s body.

After two rounds of treatmnt at the Nanjing hospital, tests revealed this month that all of the tumour cells had vanished from Li’s body. Photo: Weibo

Li’s physical recovery has been encouraging. She has gained back weight in the past few months and doctors have assured Li her hair would grow back.

People who have been following their story on mainland social media have been overjoyed to hear about the couple’s good news.

“Love can make miracles!” commented one person.

“This woman is fortunate to have this wonderful husband who accepts her in any condition,” remarked another.

“This is the best husband we have seen on the internet,” said another person.

Heartwarming stories about couples often trend on Chinese social media.

Earlier this month, it was reported that a man in southern Guangdong province washed and massaged the feet of his heavily pregnant wife every evening while she was pregnant with their baby.