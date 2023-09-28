Before going for the check-up, Xiaoyu asked her son, 8, to look after his sister, 3, who had fallen asleep on a bench in the hospital. She told him to stay awake to stop his younger sibling from being kidnapped.

Xiaoyu and her husband had been living apart since May before she filed for divorce earlier this month.

Their mother, identified as Xiaoyu, took the pair to a hospital in southwest China’s Yunnan province late at night after she suffered injuries during a violent attack by her husband in front of the children earlier the same day.

A young Chinese boy who tethered himself caringly to his toddler sister with toy string while they waited for their abused mother to have a medical check-up has melted hearts on mainland social media.

When she returned after half an hour, heartbroken Xiaoyu found her son had also fallen asleep while holding onto a piece of toy string he had tied to his sister’s wrist.

The boy’s mother had told him to stay awake to make sure his sister would not be “kidnapped” while she underwent a hospital check-up. Photo: Douyin

Xiaoyu posted a video of the moment on Douyin, the mainland version of TikTok, on September 17.

In May, she decided to leave her husband and sought shelter with her daughter at her sister’s home in eastern China’s Zhejiang province.

A video of her bidding farewell to her son as she wipes the tears from his face and tells him she could not afford to look after both of them went viral at the time.

A few days later, Xiaoyu returned to Yunnan to live in a rented place near her son because she could not bear to be so far away from him.

She said on Douyin that she had been negotiating custody of both children with her husband and had managed to live together with them in the meantime.

She had also started work as a food delivery driver and live-streaming salesperson.

The 2010 Third Survey on Chinese Women’s Social Status, conducted by the All-China Women’s Federation and National Bureau of Statistics, showed that 24.7 per cent of women have suffered domestic violence, including verbal and physical abuse, economic control, forced sex and other forms of domestic violence during marriages.

However, the Fourth Survey in 2020 only calculated physical and mental violence against women, based on the narrowed definition of domestic violence spelled out in the country’s first anti-domestic violence law, which was implemented in 2016.

In an interview with the United Nations, Lu Xiaoquan, a lawyer with the Beijing-based Qianqian Law Firm, described the definition of domestic violence detailed in the law as incomprehensive.

He added that the conventional view of domestic violence as a family affair and the legal department’s underestimation of its seriousness hampered victims in receiving proper help.

The children are the subject of a custody battle between their mother and violent father. Photo: Douyin

In 2020, a woman called Lamu died after being set on fire by her ex-husband during a live stream, triggering online outrage.

Lamu and her father had reportedly called the police multiple times after suffering violence at the hands of her ex-husband before and after divorce, but ended up being neglected.

The case prompted a wave of calls for more legal action against domestic violence in China.