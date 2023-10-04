A retired principal, surnamed Xu, from Zhejiang province in eastern China, was worried when he saw a little boy wandering on the street, Star Video reported.

But Xu thought the calm and confident toddler might not actually be lost, so rather than create an unnecessary disturbance he decided to follow him to make sure.

The little boy can be seen in surveillance footage, holding his dinosaur toy and walking along the street on his own while Xu walks behind him keeping an eye on him.

After about half an hour, when they are almost at a police station, Xu picks up the child and walks inside.

When the parents arrived at the police station to pick up the child, the father said the toddler had sneaked out of the house when he was distracted. Photo: Douyin

The little boy appeared to enjoy his solo adventure, according to the surveillance footage. Without panicking, he walked through the streets alone and did not notice Xu close behind him.