Former school chief sees toddler wandering on street, follows child before taking him to police, warming hearts on Chinese social media
- Little boy seen in surveillance footage holding his dinosaur toy and walking along street on his own
- Child appears to enjoy solo adventure without panicking or noticing anyone close behind him
A retired principal, surnamed Xu, from Zhejiang province in eastern China, was worried when he saw a little boy wandering on the street, Star Video reported.
But Xu thought the calm and confident toddler might not actually be lost, so rather than create an unnecessary disturbance he decided to follow him to make sure.
The little boy can be seen in surveillance footage, holding his dinosaur toy and walking along the street on his own while Xu walks behind him keeping an eye on him.
After about half an hour, when they are almost at a police station, Xu picks up the child and walks inside.
The little boy appeared to enjoy his solo adventure, according to the surveillance footage. Without panicking, he walked through the streets alone and did not notice Xu close behind him.
Xu told police officers what had occurred and they informed the boy’s parents. When the parents arrived at the police station, the father said the child had sneaked out of the house when he was not paying attention.
Xu thought the father was careless and began to lecture him about his responsibilities as a parent. With the toddler in his arms, the father accepted the criticisms.
Many mainland social media observers were captivated by the story of the warmhearted former principal following the wandering little boy.
At the time of writing, the news video had attracted 54,000 views.
One said: “Just can’t imagine what would happen to the boy if he didn’t meet Xu.”
Another wrote: “Meeting such a principal is the best luck for this family.”
“A very warm and kind retired principal,” another said.
“The principal shows there is still love in the world,” a fourth said.
Heartwarming stories about lost children who are helped by Good Samaritans often touch hearts in China.
Earlier in July, a tale went viral of a five-year-old boy in eastern China who got lost after sneaking out to collect plastic bottles to sell for money to help his grandparents. He was found by a passer-by.
In April, a teenager with intellectual disabilities in northwestern China became a hero to millions online after he rescued a three-year-old girl who had wandered away from her family.