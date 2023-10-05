‘We don’t have a family anymore’: Chinese girl hugs crying little brother, tells mother to divorce abusive father after he smashed furniture
- Woman can be seen on surveillance footage throwing vase that smashed into pieces and man flips table over before hitting her
- Intensity of fight leads to furniture being destroyed, causing fear and distress for daughter and toddler son
The story of a little girl telling her mother to divorce her abusive father has become the latest heartbreaking story of domestic violence in China.
The unidentified mother, from Jiangsu province in eastern China, had a violent fight with her husband at home on September 24. The couple smashed furniture in the home, scaring their daughter and younger son, both of an unknown age, Toutiao News reported.
The mother can be seen on surveillance footage throwing a vase which smashed into pieces. The father then flips a table over, pushes his wife and hits her.
Their daughter quickly walks over to her crying younger brother and takes him into her arms.
The mother did not explain the details of why the fight began but she said her husband had held her down in the toilet and walked away. Provoked, she chased him to the living room and threw the vase, igniting her husband’s temper.
Although the children were obviously frightened by the violence raging in their home, their father did not pause but continued to assault their mother.
Finally, the mother managed to pull herself free and turned to hug her children.
After the fight ended, the mother gave her little boy a drink of water. Standing behind her, the young girl was ready to bring up a sensitive and difficult subject.
“My dear mother, we don’t have a family anymore, please divorce him,” the girl said.
The mother raised her head to look at the girl, but she did not respond with words.
She told Toutiao News that taking good care of her children was the most important thing for her.
At the time of writing, the news video had attracted 2.75 million views.
One online observer said: “Although her girl asks her to get divorced, she doesn’t even want to.”
Another commented: “The girl is obviously more thoughtful than her parents.”
Stories about domestic violence regularly attract widespread attention in China.
In early September, a tale trended concerning a nine-year-old girl in southwestern China who left her mother a note urging her to divorce her abusive father.
In June, police in southwestern China arrested a man accused of a savage attack on his 29-year-old wife that left her needing to wear a colostomy bag for the rest of her life.