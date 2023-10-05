The story of a little girl telling her mother to divorce her abusive father has become the latest heartbreaking story of domestic violence in China.

The unidentified mother, from Jiangsu province in eastern China, had a violent fight with her husband at home on September 24. The couple smashed furniture in the home, scaring their daughter and younger son, both of an unknown age, Toutiao News reported.

The mother can be seen on surveillance footage throwing a vase which smashed into pieces. The father then flips a table over, pushes his wife and hits her.

The woman threw a vase at her husband who retaliated by flipping a table over. Photo: Weibo

Their daughter quickly walks over to her crying younger brother and takes him into her arms.