“I have initially decided that we will launch the policy of working at weekends from next year. If you can’t accept it, you can resign before that,” Wen said in an internal message to staff.

So unhappy was the boss that he told his employees that starting next year, he was cancelling weekends off, Toutiao News reported.

Company president Wen Yanbin, who works at the state-owned Design Research Institute of JCFC in Jiangxi province, southeastern China, was not satisfied with three of his subordinates who failed to read messages he sent them on September 23.

A boss in China who threatened to cancel weekends off because his staff ignored messages he sent them over the two-day break has been widely criticised on mainland social media.

Wen added that he truly hated people who stopped working at the weekend.

The boss came up with the “no weekends” idea after becoming angry with staff who did not respond to messages he sent them on Saturdays and Sundays. Photo: Shutterstock

“If you feel very comfortable on weekends, you should be thankful for the efforts of colleagues who work all hours of the day and night,” Wen said.

After highlighting the importance of following updates on the company’s internal messaging system, Wen told all employees that they must not assume that weekends are non-working hours.

“Yes, you are right. Thanks to the institute for offering us a good life. I will pay close attention to the messages and keep pace,” one of Wen’s subordinates, surnamed Lin, replied.

Wen said that he would check all staff’s phones when they returned to work to make sure they were able to receive messages. He also wanted to know if they had spare phones.

“If anyone uses a spare phone at the weekend, we will cancel the phone allowance,” Wen warned.

“You are paid for the entire month, rather than 22 working days. If you only work for 22 days, your salary will be counted at a discount accordingly,” he added.

An unnamed member of staff from the parent company of the design institute said that Wen’s personal opinions did not represent the views of the group.

Lawyer Wu Zhengping, from the Hubei Shouyi Lawyers Office, told Guangming News: “Employees have no legal obligation to serve their employers on holidays.”

Weekends are protected under China’s labour laws, a point many people online made to the boss. Photo: Shutterstock

He added that employees have the right to take days in lieu if they are asked to work at the weekend, if this is not done, employers would be in violation of mainland labour laws.

The story went viral on mainland social media.

One online observer asked: “Is this boss ignorant about the law?”

Another said: “He treats his employees like slaves.”