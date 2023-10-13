Video footage of a home-alone five-year-old girl in China repeatedly calling out “mama” as she searches for her mother who is at work many miles away, has tugged on the heartstrings of at least 70 million people on mainland social media.

In the distressing clip from a surveillance camera at a home in Zhoukou, central Henan province, the girl appears to be on her own as she wanders around the courtyard.

She calls out “mama” several times and turns in every direction hoping to find her. The little girl then sits on a stool looking dejected and tries calling out again.

The mother, surnamed Gu, is a migrant worker who has a job in the city to which she had just returned after a week spent with her daughter during China’s National Day Holiday.

A forlorn figure. Surveillance video shows the little girl sitting alone in the courtyard outside her home. Photo: Weibo

After watching the little girl via the surveillance set-up and seeing her so sad, Gu decided to drive 10 hours through the night to return to her daughter.