A father in China has granted his son a one-month exemption from beatings after the boy received top marks during a recent school exam, prompting online debate about corporal punishment in China.

The man, surnamed Zhang, from Shangdong province in eastern China, issued his son a cardboard plaque with words that translate into English as “beating-exemption gold medal”, according to Dianshi News.

The accolade mimicked a death penalty exemption that used to be awarded by emperors in China, granting the recipients immunity from executions.

According to the plaque, the beating exemption lasts one month but would be revoked for “principle violations” such as stealing or playing video games.

The father gave his son a cardboard “plaque” to mark the start of a month free of corporal punishment. Photo: Weibo

Zhang said in a video clip that online games were the primary source of conflict between him and his son, and he often resorts to corporal punishment to dissuade the boy from his habit.