A man in China who suffered brain damage and ended up physically disabled following a serious road accident has had his life turned around by a group of caring, generous former classmates.

The heartwarming story of 49 old school friends who have been helping their old friend for 18 years, triggered an outpouring of emotion after it was reported online earlier this week.

A year after Xiong Qianjin graduated from secondary school in Changde, central Hunan province in 1995, he was hit by a bus and suffered severe injuries that affected his memory and ability to work for a living.

Xiong was in a coma for 58 days and was left with lifelong physical disabilities as well as partial amnesia, which means he has difficulty remembering certain events after secondary school.

The classmates provide financial and emotional support to Xiong, in blue singlet, and his mother. Photo: Weibo

However, he found he could still remember former school friends and their names, and instantly recognised one called Fu Xibao when he saw him in a street in 2005.