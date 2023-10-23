Caring classmates: ex-school friends in China pledge lifelong support for man brain damaged in horrific road accident 18 years ago
- Hit by bus, man suffers brain damage, physical disability and cannot work
- Former classmates make lifelong commitment, give cash, emotional care
A man in China who suffered brain damage and ended up physically disabled following a serious road accident has had his life turned around by a group of caring, generous former classmates.
The heartwarming story of 49 old school friends who have been helping their old friend for 18 years, triggered an outpouring of emotion after it was reported online earlier this week.
A year after Xiong Qianjin graduated from secondary school in Changde, central Hunan province in 1995, he was hit by a bus and suffered severe injuries that affected his memory and ability to work for a living.
Xiong was in a coma for 58 days and was left with lifelong physical disabilities as well as partial amnesia, which means he has difficulty remembering certain events after secondary school.
However, he found he could still remember former school friends and their names, and instantly recognised one called Fu Xibao when he saw him in a street in 2005.
Fu was shocked to see his ex-classmate looking dishevelled and ill.
Xiong’s father died in 2015, so he and his mother were forced to live on her meagre pension.
After learning of Xiong’s situation, other old school friends decided to offer him a helping hand by donating money and regularly buying daily necessities for him.
A total of 49 friends chip in about 12,000 yuan (US$1,600) every year, which is given to Xiong’s mother for his living allowance. They also visit him at home and invite him to celebrations.
Xiong says he derives comfort from chatting with his old classmates, sharing stories of school days and hearing what is going on in their lives.
With their help, he has also learned to use a computer and now enjoys writing as a hobby.
“Without my classmates’ care and company, I might have given up my life,” Xiong said.
His friends have vowed to provide for him for the rest of his life.
“Thank you for your 18 years’ help. You have let me feel true love in this world. I will cherish our friendship forever,” Xiong told them.
Mainland social media observers have been touched by the story of Xiong and his classmates, viewing it 7 million times on Douyin alone.
“To be honest, many relatives can’t do what these classmates have done for so many years,” one person said.
“It’s really difficult to keep on doing this for 18 years. Kudos to the parents of Xiong’s classmates for having such outstanding children,” wrote another.
“I am quite moved. Love really exists in the world,” said a third.
Tales of friendship and kindness between classmates frequently trend on mainland social media.
One such story was about a teenage boy in southeastern China’s Jiangxi province who, for six years, carried his paraplegic classmate on his back all over school, including to the toilet, and helped to feed him.