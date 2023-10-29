A young brother and sister in China who drank from a bottle of poison that their struggling grandmother found in a rubbish bin had to be rushed to hospital and the little girl remains seriously ill after a month.

The grandmother, a collector of recyclables in Shenzhen, Guangdong province in southeastern China, found the unopened container and thought it would be safe to drink the contents because it was still sealed.

After one sip, the boy, 6, and his sister, 4, immediately began to vomit and suffer from stomach pains and were rushed to Shenzhen Children’s Hospital.

Toxicology tests revealed an industrial toxin in the little girl’s blood, which the hospital reported to the police.

One of the stricken children lies motionless in bed after being rushed to hospital. Photo: Weibo

“This falls under industrial toxin poisoning, and the hospital suspects it may have been a deliberate act,” said the children’s aunt, surnamed Li.