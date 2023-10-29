Poisoned by poverty: China boy, 6, and girl, 4, hospitalised after downing toxic liquid poor grandmother found in rubbish bin
- Sister suffers severe damage to internal organs, needs multiple operations
- Distraught gran from poor rural family was trying to make ends meet
A young brother and sister in China who drank from a bottle of poison that their struggling grandmother found in a rubbish bin had to be rushed to hospital and the little girl remains seriously ill after a month.
The grandmother, a collector of recyclables in Shenzhen, Guangdong province in southeastern China, found the unopened container and thought it would be safe to drink the contents because it was still sealed.
After one sip, the boy, 6, and his sister, 4, immediately began to vomit and suffer from stomach pains and were rushed to Shenzhen Children’s Hospital.
Toxicology tests revealed an industrial toxin in the little girl’s blood, which the hospital reported to the police.
“This falls under industrial toxin poisoning, and the hospital suspects it may have been a deliberate act,” said the children’s aunt, surnamed Li.
While the brother has been discharged, his younger sister has suffered severe damage to her throat and stomach and will need several operations.
“She still can’t eat, and every time we try to feed her, she vomits. We are afraid to give her solid food so she can only drink milk,” said Li.
“The sister has already undergone three operations. One surgery failed, causing gas to enter her lungs, resulting in swelling in her head, neck, and upper body. For now, the doctors are uncertain and dare not perform another operation,” she added.
The aunt explained that the family is from a rural area and have financial difficulties, so the grandmother collects recyclables to make ends meet.
Li said the grandmother feels immense guilt and has contemplated suicide.
“She said if the children can’t be saved, she will take her own life. The parents of the children have to constantly console her.”
Li is trying to find specialist doctors and hopes to transfer the little girl to a hospital in Beijing or Shanghai for more advanced treatment.
The children have been in hospital for 38 days, accumulating medical bills of more than 100,000 yuan (US$13,600).
The incident has sparked nationwide sympathy.
“Picking up drinks from a rubbish bin highlights how dire their economic situation is, and this incident has made it even worse,” said one online observer.
“Some people end up paying a heavy price for their pursuit of small gains. The hospital bills are much higher than any potential savings. It is a really heartbreaking situation,” said another.
“Don’t lose focus, everyone. The essence of this incident isn’t about the grandmother picking up items for the children to consume.
“It’s about someone putting highly toxic industrial substances into common beverage containers, sealing them and then discarding them in public places. Essentially, this is an act that endangers public safety. It’s a serious crime,” a third said.