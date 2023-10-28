On October 23 when the octogenarian said she did not feel well, the two brothers thought of using the basket to take her to the hospital.

Generally, their mother is not willing to visit doctors when she is ill, according to Chen Li’s wife Zhang Qingrong.

Chen Chuan, 58, and his younger brother Chen Li, 55, have to use the laborious transportation method because she suffers from car sickness and gets a headache when sitting in a wheelchair, the report said.

The siblings and their mother were filmed by a pedestrian on a road in the country’s southwestern Chongqing municipality, the People’s Daily reported.

Two brothers in China taking turns to carry their 89-year-old mother to hospital on their back in a big bamboo basket have triggered an outpouring of emotion online.

“Previously they carried her on their back without a basket or held her in their arms on their way to the hospital,” Zhang was quoted as saying. “She said she felt better this time in the basket.”

It took the siblings more than 20 minutes to make the journey.

When they stopped to take a rest, one of them is seen patting his own waist to relieve his exhaustion, the video showed.

Zhang said the brothers used to work in another city as migrant workers.

Last year, they moved back to their hometown in Chongqing and opened a noodle restaurant so that they could take care of their mother every day.

“We are obliged to show our filial piety. This is our responsibility as her children. The mother cared for us when we were young and we should care for her when she is old,” said Zhang.

Online observers on the mainland have been touched by the video clip which has been liked 1.4 million times online and received 60,000 comments on Douyin alone.

“Maybe this bamboo basket was used to carry these two brothers by their mother when they were small kids. The mother felt physically painful but was happy in her heart. Thumbs-up for the two brothers!” said one person.

“Their love for their mother is so moving! I hope everyone can treat their parents in this way,” said another.

Heartwarming family stories often trend on social media in China.

It is back-breaking work for the brothers so they take turns to carry their elderly mother. Photo: Douyin

Last year, a 67-year-old man was rewarded by the Tianjin municipal government in northeastern China as a model of filial piety for spending the past nine years looking after his mother who was in a vegetative state until her death.

Also, a man in southeastern Guangdong province won massive applause in September for washing and massaging the feet of his heavily pregnant wife each evening.