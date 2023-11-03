As a result, the boy lived with Gu and his older half-sister, the product of a previous marriage.

Xuanxuan’s father, surnamed Men, had been working in his hometown Anhui province, eastern China, and only made occasional visits home to see his family.

The 35-year-old, who uses the pseudonym Gu Xiaoli, has been charged with cruelty, local media reported.

The youngster, called Xuanxuan, from Jiangsu province in eastern China, lost his lower legs, has suffered damage to his optic nerves and developed epilepsy as a result of extended periods of abuse by his mother.

The ordeal of a six-year-old boy in China who suffered horrific injuries during 12 months of physical and mental abuse by his mother has caused outrage on mainland social media.

The abuse by Gu began in February 2022, but remained hidden until three months later when a kindergarten teacher discovered injuries on Xuanxuan’s body and alerted the authorities.

The specifics of the situation remained unclear at this time, but in January the truth began to emerge.

Men received a call from Gu who told him that Xuanxuan had been sick and could not walk. The father rushed home to find out what had happened to his son.

Xuanxuan did not speak about his ordeal, but his father noticed the boy had head injuries.

Men later learned from doctors that his son had suffered from concussion and internal bleeding. Not only that, the lower parts of the boy’s legs had to be amputated due to damage caused by frostbite.

Men was suspicious that Gu had been abusing Xuanxuan and called the police.

An investigation revealed that Gu had treated the boy with depraved levels of cruelty which included beatings, pushing him down stairs and forcing him to eat faeces.

“When my son was with his mother, he looked like a fool,” Men said to Xinhuanghe News, adding that he had told the boy his mother had acted the way she did because she was “sick”.

Heartbreakingly, the little boy said: “You don’t need to worry about my mother. She is sick, and she will come home soon.”

The case came to trial on October 12, but a decision is yet to be handed down.

Xuanxuan’s ordeal has shocked mainland social media.

“How can this mother be so evil?” one online observer asked.

“What a poor kid!” said another.

As his mother awaits punishment by the courts, the tragic youngster still thinks she is coming home. Photo: Weibo

Stories about child abuse by parents regularly cause anger in China.

At the beginning of last year, a father alongside his new girlfriend in southwestern China were slammed for beating and attacking his five-year-old daughter with hot liquid.

In May 2021, a single mother in eastern China who repeatedly beat her daughter for not doing well at school lost custody of the 12-year-old.