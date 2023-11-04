A young woman in China who reluctantly took over the family business has turned it around financially while bringing joy to its employees.

Wang Siyuan, from Guangzhou, Guangdong province in southeastern China, began working for her family’s manufacturing company after she was fired from her first job in 2019.

Fresh out of university with a background in accounting, she had taken a job as an intern with a monthly salary of 3,000 yuan (US$400).

“The company was quite small, with only five employees. I worked there for about two months, and then the boss fired me,” Wang told Tianye Video.

Wang Siyuan dreamed of being an accountant and, only reluctantly, agreed to join her father’s firm. Photo: Weibo

Although she wanted to be an accountant, after a period of unemployment and failing to secure a job in that sector, her father convinced her to join the family’s manufacturing business, which made jeans.