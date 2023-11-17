A woman who returned to live with her abusive ex-husband after a divorce ended up beating her partner frequently.

The woman, surnamed Zhao, and her partner, surnamed Sun, from Shandong province in eastern China, had initially split after being married for over 20 years, and Sun had abused Zhao for many of those years, according to Procuratorate Daily.

In May, after less than a year of divorce, the couple decided to live together again but did not remarry. The couple have a son together.

According to reports, Sun felt guilty for abusing Zhao after the first marriage collapsed.

Sun made a conscious effort to modify his abusive behaviour, assuring Zhao he would refrain from mistreating her like before. Photo: Shutterstock

Sun took pains to change his behaviour and promised Zhao that he would not beat or verbally abuse her ever again. Even when Zhao attacked or scolded Sun, he would never fight back.