A primary school teacher in China who treated a motherless student as if he were her own son has transformed him from a shy to an outgoing child, touching millions on mainland social media.

When teacher, Wang Qianqian, posted a Douyin video of her interactions with Zhang Baolong in September, the boy, dressed in oversized and ragged clothes, appeared sluggish and shy in front of the camera.

Wang said Zhang’s mother passed away when he was only a few months old.

His father, who takes care of the boy, his older brother and his octogenarian grandmother, could not move to the city, so the whole family scraped by on meagre rural earnings and basic living allowance.

The boy, who had been sad and withdrawn, was transformed by the “motherly love” shown by his teacher. Photo: Douyin

Wang, 36, has been a teacher at the primary school for six years and she encouraged Zhang every day starting on his first day of class, telling him: “I love you, you are beautiful.”