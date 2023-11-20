A video of a four-year-old boy using all of his strength to help his mother get into a wheelchair melted the hearts of many on mainland social media.

The unidentified 37-year-old mother from Shaanxi province in northwestern China lost both of her legs in an accident when she was 14 years old, according to Nanyang News.

In the video on Douyin, China’s version of TikTok, the mother is stuck on the floor, balancing herself on her wheelchair and another chair, after she fell during her routine exercises.

The son is seen crouching down to lift his mother before counting “three, two, one,” and trying to lift his mother, exerting all his strength.

The little boy uses all his strength as he struggles to lift his mother back into her wheelchair. Photo: Douyin

Although his mother tried as hard as possible to get into the chair, she eventually fell back onto the floor.