‘An angel’: persistence of little Chinese boy helping disabled mother into wheelchair after fall touches mainland social media
- Mother lost both legs in accident when she was teenager
- Caring boy also helps her with washing and shopping
A video of a four-year-old boy using all of his strength to help his mother get into a wheelchair melted the hearts of many on mainland social media.
The unidentified 37-year-old mother from Shaanxi province in northwestern China lost both of her legs in an accident when she was 14 years old, according to Nanyang News.
In the video on Douyin, China’s version of TikTok, the mother is stuck on the floor, balancing herself on her wheelchair and another chair, after she fell during her routine exercises.
The son is seen crouching down to lift his mother before counting “three, two, one,” and trying to lift his mother, exerting all his strength.
Although his mother tried as hard as possible to get into the chair, she eventually fell back onto the floor.
The boy calmly stands up and straightens the wheelchair without taking his eyes off his mother.
“Mum, does it hurt?” he asks.
His mother tells him not to worry and they try again.
The boy repeats words of encouragement to motivate his mother to keep trying.
“Let’s give it one last try,” his mother says.
Then, the mother and the son pull with all their strength and she manages to get back into the chair.
Back in the wheelchair, the pair smiled at each other with a sense of relief.
The scene is fairly common for the duo, as most of the 53 posts the mother shared on her Douyin account are of her son looking after her. This includes washing her feet, helping with exercises, and shopping.
Mainland social media has been captivated by the story.
“What a sensitive child,” said one online observer.
“The little boy is an angel,” said another.
Stories about caring children are popular in China and frequently go viral.
Last month, a heartwarming video of a six-year-old girl in eastern China telling her big sister’s husband to “take good care of her”’ during a wedding speech moved guests and social media.