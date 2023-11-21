University administrators in China threatened to revoke aid money from a student after she posted on social media about a concert she attended that cost 520 yuan (US$70).

The student, surnamed Tang, from Zhejiang province in eastern China, pushed back against the school counsellor who asked her to delete the WeChat post, saying she had earned the money and it was not the school’s business how she spent it, according to Jiupai News.

A counsellor from Zhejiang Guangsha Vocational and Technical University of Construction had told the young woman to “relax her high-profile lifestyle” and instructed her to delete her WeChat post.

Tang agreed at first, however, she became frustrated when the counsellor said: “Just lay low. Otherwise, you will be reported. I even struggle to afford that concert ticket.”