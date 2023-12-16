Every year, the family celebrates the day Min found Wu as her birthday.

Min, who had been married for five years at that point but did not have children, brought the newborn home, and she and her husband raised the child as devoted parents and named her Wu Cailing.

The woman, Min Guofei, found a baby left at the entrance of a building in Fujian province in southeastern China in 2002, according to The Paper.

A Chinese couple raised an abandoned girl for 21 years and later sought out her biological parents after the young woman was diagnosed with leukaemia in an effort to find a bone marrow transplant, deeply moving many on mainland social media.

Wu was later admitted to Suzhou University of Science and Technology to study Japanese, becoming the first university student in the family.

However, the year 2023 brought misfortune to the family.

In June, Min’s husband suffered a severe leg ulcer due to his diabetes, resulting in five surgeries and the eventual amputation of his lower left leg to save his life.

Then three months later, shortly after returning to school, Wu was diagnosed with leukaemia following the discovery of a series of symptoms, such as fever and blood spotting.

The family was informed they would need to find a bone marrow match so doctors could perform a stem cell transplant, which prompted them to begin searching for Wu’s biological parents.

Cailing was diagnosed with leukaemia in September after developing symptoms, such as fever and blood spotting. Photo: The Paper

“I have no choice but to start looking for her biological parents,” said Min, crying.

Min then requested help from a friend who lived near where she had originally found Wu. The friend posted an advertisement, hoping the biological parents still lived in the community.

Remarkably, Wu’s biological parents saw the notice and contacted Min, saying: “If the DNA test confirms she is our daughter, we will definitely try to save her.”

It turned out that Wu’s biological parents had seven children including Wu, with the first six being girls. The youngest was a boy.

“We were under a lot of pressure to have a son, but we could not afford to raise so many children. So, we reluctantly abandoned four of our daughters,” said Wu’s biological mother, Huang Yaliu.

Wu’s biological father even knelt in front of Wu to apologise when he saw her in the hospital.

However, Wu refused to address them as “mum and dad”, saying she did not hate them but held no affection towards them.

Unfortunately, the birth parents could not be tested because of their age as they were considered too old to donate while some of her siblings, who were tested, were not a match.

Thankfully, the China Marrow Donor Programme was able to locate a man from Tianjin municipality in northern China who was a match.

People online wished Wu the best of luck in her battle against cancer after the promising turn for her health.

One commented: “Wu’s adoptive parents are full of kindness. I wish her a speedy recovery!”

Another added: “This is such a kind-hearted family. May they find happiness forever!”