A man, whose surname is Guo, from Henan province in central China, gave 53 million yuan of his 86 million yuan (US$12 million) winnings to the Henan Sports Development Foundation.

One is a lottery winner who donated the bulk of his fortune to a charity, and the other is a scrap collector who has given a chunk of his earnings from the last 15 years to children in need.

The extraordinary kindness and generosity of two quite different individuals from China have captivated observers on social media.

“It’s not a big deal. I just feel that the amount of money is too huge. I can’t spend it all,” he said.

Guo, whose job and financial status were not divulged, has insisted on making his own money instead of using the lottery windfall to live on.

Lottery ticket and scratch card sales have surged in China as many seek life-changing riches but not Guo, who wants to keep working. Photo: Shutterstock

He wore a cartoon character costume that covered his face when he went to collect the winning cheque, a common thing to do in China where lottery winners often conceal their identity.

After considering how best to spend the money, he decided to keep a relatively small portion for investing in some real estate, such as flats and shops, while giving the majority to a charity.

“I need to work to make my own money,” Guo said.

Unsurprisingly, the story sparked a heated discussion on Chinese social media.

One person said: “Wow, he is a great man”, while another commented: “If I were the lottery winner, I wouldn’t donate so much.”

Meanwhile, Hu Lei, from Gansu province in north-central China, who makes his money by collecting scrap and selling handicraft on the street, has donated more than a million yuan (US$140,000) during the past 15 years to help home-school children who can’t afford a formal education.

Hu makes a living by collecting scrap and selling handicrafts on the street. Photo: Weibo

Hu, who suffered from polio in his childhood, has provided financial aid to about 20,000 youngsters with illnesses and conditions who would otherwise have missed out on an education because they could not attend school.

In a video on social media, he is seen kneeling on the ground and taking a carton of milk from a little girl who has benefitted from his generosity, and who becomes emotional with gratitude.

“Don’t cry, don’t cry,” Hu says, touching her head to comfort her and telling her to thank her parents and teachers rather than him.

Hu grew up an orphan and said he was helped a great deal by the kindness of others and felt compelled to do the same.

“I just hope that I can help more children in need,” Hu said.

Hu’s good deed has warmed hearts online.

“Oh my God, what a selfless and great soul,” one person said.