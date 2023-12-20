He had spent all his money and even sold his phone for cash but could no longer afford transportation.

Two months ago, an anonymous man, whose age is unknown, was working in Hubei province in central China but lost his job and was trying to return to his hometown in adjacent Henan province.

A man in China travelled between two provinces to return 200 yuan (US$28) he had borrowed from a police officer to get himself home when he was completely broke.

The man turned to the police station for help because he could not contact his friends or family without his phone, according to Star Video.

A police officer, surnamed Luo, bought the man a meal and gave him 200 yuan to get home.

In gratitude, the man insisted on leaving an IOU note that read: “Today I am borrowing 200 yuan from a police officer at Yinji police station. When I get home, I will ask my parents for money to repay the loan from the police.”

The grateful man left an IOU note at Yinji police station before leaving. Photo: Weibo

In the recent video, the man was seen walking into the police station carrying a bag of oranges before talking to the officer sitting at the front desk.

“I’m here to return the money,” he told the officer.

“Return what money?” Asked the officer.

The man relayed his story to the officer, who found Luo to speak to the man.

“Why are you here?” Luo asked him.

“I’m here to return the money to you,” the man replied.

The man took the money out of his pocket and tried to give it to Luo, who declined.

“Helping others makes us feel happy,” Luo said to him.

The man could not convince Luo to accept the money, so he shared the oranges.

The officer declined the man’s offer to return the money, opting instead to share a heartwarming moment by enjoying oranges together. Photo: Weibo

However, in a sneaky moment when he was leaving, the man slipped Luo the money and ran away from the police station.

The story melted hearts on mainland social media.

“A policeman offers selfless help, and the boy has a heart filled with gratitude,” said one observer.

Another commented: “It is wonderful when two kind-hearted people meet.”

Stories about Good Samaritans regularly become heartwarming tales in China.

