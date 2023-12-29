Yang called the landlord “the most beautiful local and best landlord in Zhejiang”.

The woman, surnamed Yang, praised the property owner in a video on December 14, calling him “the best landlord” after he offered her a 200 yuan (US$28) monthly rebate from her 1,000 yuan rent so the mother of two primary school boys could use the extra money to buy food for her children who are living with her in eastern China’s Zhejiang province.

A landlord in eastern China gave a 20 per cent rebate on his tenant’s rent every month so that she could “buy nice food” for her children, moving many online.

The woman left southwestern China’s Guizhou province to work in Zhejiang, becoming one of China’s 295 million migrant workers who move from rural villages to big cities to find work opportunities.

Yang affectionately referred to her landlord as “the best landlord” in Zhejiang with local charm and hospitality. Photo: Douyin

Rental costs can be the biggest challenge migrant workers face, as rooms in tier-1 or tier-2 cities typically cost 1,000 to 3,000 yuan (US$140 to US$420) per month. Those prices can represent a significant chunk of the migrant worker’s paycheck, whose average monthly salary was 4,615 yuan (US$645) in 2022.

Yang’s generous landlord moved mainland Chinese social media, prompting many to share their own heartwarming stories of their landlords.

“This landlord set the rental to 1,000 yuan a month to keep the market stable but gave her a rebate because he is a great person,” commented one person.

One of the major hurdles faced by migrant workers in China is the high cost of rental accommodations, especially in tier-1 or tier-2 cities. Photo: Shutterstock

Another commenter from Zhejiang said: “When I was ill last winter, my landlord took me to hospital and only left after my family came. He also waived my rent for a month.”

In March, a tenant in eastern China’s Anhui province said her landlord had introduced her to a new job so she could keep renting his apartment after she resigned from her previous position.

She told Chinese media outlet Jiupai News the landlord’s offer made her believe that “the world is kind”.