The divorce papers were filed by Chen Zhixian against his wife, who was only identified by her surname, Yu, according to the news outlet cqcb.com.

A court in Jiangxi province in the east of the country heard the extraordinary evidence at the end of December last year.

A divorce hearing in China has heard evidence from a husband that none of the four children his wife of 16 years has given birth to are his.

Chen and his lawyer presented new evidence to show that Yu gave birth to a baby girl in November last year in a hospital outside their hometown, the report said.

According to hospital documents, the man who was present at the birth was surnamed Wu who Chen suspects had an affair with his wife.

The wife in the case is pictured with two of her daughters. She has questioned the veracity of the DNA tests her husband had carried out Photo: Baidu

Chen is regarded by people on mainland social media as China’s most pitiful man because of his wife’s serial adultery. Their other three “daughters”, also not his, were born in 2008, 2010 and 2018.

The couple have been estranged since the beginning of last year when Chen discovered she had cheated on him.

In February 2022, Chen followed Yu and discovered she and another man spent the night in a hotel.

Following his discovery, Chen began to suspect his youngest daughter was not his because she does not look anything like him. He took her for a DNA test that proved his suspicions were correct.

The unfortunate husband then did the same with his other “daughters” and found that they too were not his.

Infuriated, Chen went to his mother-in-law’s home to look for his wife where a bizarre series of events played out.

During an argument with the cuckolded husband the old woman collapsed.

On hearing this, Yu, went to Chen’s parents’ home to make a scene by setting off firecrackers inside their house. This caused her husband’s father – who has heart disease – to be hospitalised.

“No man wants to reveal this kind of humiliating experience to the public. I felt so much pain when I realised the kids are not mine,” Chen was quoted as saying.

He said he does not know who their fathers are.

“I have been looking for my wife, hoping she could tell me the truth. I want to know who fathered the kids and why she covered it up from me. But she is always hiding and will not talk to me,” Chen said.

“I still miss the three kids, but they are cold towards me now. I don’t know who taught them to act like this. It hurts me, like rubbing salt into the wound,” Chen said.

In the lawsuit, Chen said Yu should take guardianship of all the three girls and he should be compensated for the cost of bringing them up. He is also seeking spiritual compensation from Yu.

In an earlier interview with Daxiang News, Yu denounced Chen for suspecting the identity of the three girls and questioned the DNA tests.

A tearful Chen Zhixian reflects on his situation. Mainland social media has dubbed him “China’s most pitiful man”. Photo: Baidu

“The kids have been calling him Dad for many years. It is the deed of an animal to take them for a paternity test,” said Yu.

“I don’t think I’ve betrayed him. Is the blood relationship that important? Sterile families believe it is fine to adopt and raise children who don’t have any genetic connection with them,” she added.

In a post on Douyin in December, Chen said he hoped the case would conclude soon and that “immoral people” involved would be punished accordingly.