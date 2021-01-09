A bra, part of a wedding gift to a bride from her husband, is being blamed for the collapse of a marriage – it was bought in the wrong size. Photo: Getty Images
Newlywed seeks divorce after her beau’s bra size b**b – she takes his wedding gift of lingerie two sizes too small as disrespectful
- On the eve her wedding feast, a new bride discovers her husband’s gift of a bra is two sizes too small. She says he knew her size, and takes it as disrespectful
- Their falling out over the seemingly trivial matter was the culmination of fraught negotiations between the bride and groom’s families in Guizhou, China
