A bra, part of a wedding gift to a bride from her husband, is being blamed for the collapse of a marriage – it was bought in the wrong size. Photo: Getty Images A bra, part of a wedding gift to a bride from her husband, is being blamed for the collapse of a marriage – it was bought in the wrong size. Photo: Getty Images
A bra, part of a wedding gift to a bride from her husband, is being blamed for the collapse of a marriage – it was bought in the wrong size. Photo: Getty Images

Weddings

People & Culture /  Trending in China

Newlywed seeks divorce after her beau’s bra size b**b – she takes his wedding gift of lingerie two sizes too small as disrespectful

  • On the eve her wedding feast, a new bride discovers her husband’s gift of a bra is two sizes too small. She says he knew her size, and takes it as disrespectful
  • Their falling out over the seemingly trivial matter was the culmination of fraught negotiations between the bride and groom’s families in Guizhou, China

Topic |   Weddings
Phoebe Zhang
Phoebe Zhang in Shenzhen

Updated: 4:44am, 9 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A bra, part of a wedding gift to a bride from her husband, is being blamed for the collapse of a marriage – it was bought in the wrong size. Photo: Getty Images A bra, part of a wedding gift to a bride from her husband, is being blamed for the collapse of a marriage – it was bought in the wrong size. Photo: Getty Images
A bra, part of a wedding gift to a bride from her husband, is being blamed for the collapse of a marriage – it was bought in the wrong size. Photo: Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE