Stills from a video ad showing a woman pursued by a masked man using a make-up removal wipe to scare off her pursuer posted by Chinese company Purcotton. Internet users voiced outrage, saying it blamed female victims of sexaul assault. The company apologised and withdrew the ad.
Ad showing woman avoid sexual assault by using make-up remover withdrawn after it causes outrage online
- Chinese company Purcotton’s ad showing a young woman wiping away her make-up to scare off a male pursuer was attacked for ‘demonising’ sexual assault victims
- Purcotton apologised and tried to defend the ad, before saying sorry again and pulling it. ‘How can you make fun of a woman being followed,’ a Weibo user wrote
