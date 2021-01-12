Switched at birth, advanced liver cancer patient Yao Ce (right) and Guo Wei celebrate their birthday in Shanghai in June 2020. Photo: Jiemian.com Switched at birth, advanced liver cancer patient Yao Ce (right) and Guo Wei celebrate their birthday in Shanghai in June 2020. Photo: Jiemian.com
Liver cancer patient switched at birth in critical condition as he waits on appeal against compensation ruling

  • Yao Ce made headlines last year when he found out staff at a hospital in China’s Henan province had ‘accidentally’ given his parents the wrong baby 28 years ago
  • Last month Yao and his family lodged an appeal against the amount the court awarded in compensation, which was far less than claimed

Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 8:15pm, 12 Jan, 2021

