Fears were raised recently that Strong Pig, also known as Zhu Jianqiang, may not make it to the Lunar New Year. Photo: Baidu

China’s weirdest news stories of 2021 so far: a celebrity pig, snow for sale and a 90-year-old internet star who hasn’t posted anything

  • A pig that survived being buried for 36 days after the 2008 Sichuan earthquake might not have long left, but fans are cheering her on
  • Entrepreneurs took advantage of a recent cold spell by selling snow, and a 90-year-old scientist has become an overnight internet sensation

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 4:15am, 15 Jan, 2021

